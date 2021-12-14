Australia and South Korea sign $680,000,000-dollar defense deal

Australia and South Korea signed a $680 million defense deal Monday as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began.
Worth about 1 billion Australian dollars, the deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha provide the Australian army with artillery weapons, supply vehicles and radars, Associated Press reports.
“The contract that we have signed today, I think, speaks volumes about what we believe are the capabilities of the Korean defense industry,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the new defense contract would create about 300 jobs in Australia, where a division of Hanwha operates.
Moon met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his visit, and the two leaders agreed to upgrade the formal ties between their nations to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” The leaders also said they would work together on developing clean energy technologies, including hydrogen, and on facilitating the supply of critical minerals, which Australia has in abundance.