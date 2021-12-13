Why did the police summon Armenia ex-MP Ruben Hakobyan?

Former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Hakobyan was summoned to the police station to give an explanation today.
After exiting the police station, the deputy told reporters that he had been summoned for the speech that he gave during parliamentary hearings in the National Assembly.
“The police viewed that I had made offensive remarks in my speech. They set aside about eight offensive remarks that were mainly about the Prime Minister’s persona. I didn’t give an explanation. I just said that the obscene swear words that the Prime Minister used against the opposition during the election campaign are even somewhat milder than my statements. I gave the investigator advice to not overlook justice because one of the main rules of justice is that any criminal case needs to be observed in the cause-and-effect relationship. The second golden rule is that the police need to prove that I am guilty,” he said.
Touching upon the law criminalizing swear words, Hakobyan declared that this is a slap to democracy.