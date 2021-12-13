Georgia MFA is discontent with showing of Georgian national flag at '3+3' regional format meeting in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is discontent with the fact that the Georgian national flag was shown at the meeting of the ‘3+3’ regional format in Moscow on Dec. 10.
“The Georgian national flag was shown at the meeting held in the ‘3+3’ format in Moscow on Dec. 10 which, obviously, is unacceptable for us,” the commentary of the Directorate for Communications at the Georgian MFA reads, First Georgian Channel reports.
The Georgian MFA adds that it has responded to this through relevant diplomatic channels.
“The Georgian side has declared several times its clear position on the ‘3+3’ regional format, stating that we won’t consider Georgia’s participation in this format,” the press release also reads.
The first meeting of the ‘3+3’ regional format was held in Moscow on Dec. 10. Among the participants were the delegations of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia, headed by the Deputy Foreign Ministers. A day before the meeting, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that Georgia will not be represented at the meeting.