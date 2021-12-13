Tractor that remained in Karabakh's Amaras after Azerbaijani shootings removed through Russian mediation

Today Russian peacekeepers mediated to remove the tractor that had remained in the field in Amaras on Dec. 10, the council of Sarushen village of Nagorno-Karabakh reports.
“On Dec. 13, through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, the tractor that had remained in the field in Amaras on Dec. 10 was removed, and the sowing for the autumn continued, for which we express gratitude to the Russian peacekeepers,” the village council adds.
On Dec. 10 and 11, while the residents of Sarushen village were farming on their lands in the valley of Amaras, the Azerbaijanis opened fire at the tractors. The rearview mirror of one of the tractors was damaged. Fortunately, there were no victims, and one of the tractors had remained in the field.