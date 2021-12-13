Armenia PM's Chief of Staff, France Ambassador discuss strengthening of trade-economic relations

Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the news service of the Government of Armenia reports.
The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the agenda of Armeian-French friendly relations and highlighted the need to enhance and expand cooperation in various sectors.
In particular, the parties discussed topics related to the strengthening of trade and economic relations, cooperation in the public administration sector and the future actions to be taken in those directions.
Harutyunyan and Louyot expressed certainty that there will be another new impetus to the relations between Armenia and France as a result of the fruitful efforts of the two governments.