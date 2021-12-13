News
Lukashenko thanks Erdogan for Turkey's principled stance on Belarus
Lukashenko thanks Erdogan for Turkey's principled stance on Belarus
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the ‘principled stance and consistency’ towards Belarus, adding that the two leaders will continue to fulfill each other’s requests ‘without question’.

“I would like to sincerely thank Recep Erdogan and the Turkish leadership for Turkey’s principled stance and consistency towards Belarus. You keep your promises, and we return the favor,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the Turkish TRT.
