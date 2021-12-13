Turkish FM: Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys to discuss normalization of relations

Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys who will discuss the steps to take for normalization of relations. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said today, adding that the countries will resume charter flights to and from Istanbul and Yerevan, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a discussion on the budget of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in parliament, Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Azerbaijan will coordinate the actions for normalization of relations with Armenia.