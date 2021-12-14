News
Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: As it seems, the topic of constitutional amendments and, in particular, the transition to presidential governance is getting on the agenda.

And so, according to the reliable information of Past newspaper, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has decided to set up a new committee to prepare [respective] amendments to the Constitution. Moreover, our sources report that intensive negotiations are underway on his instructions—not only with the legal community, but also exclusively with representatives of pro-government political forces and the public sector—on forming the makeup of that committee.

According to our information, there is a "plan" to have a draft of [the respective constitutional] amendments in as a short time as possible, including by using the working proposals of the previous committee, so that it will be possible to hold presidential elections by the end of 2022.

In fact, (…), Pashinyan no longer wants to be prime minister; now he wants to become a president with absolute power.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
