Newspaper: Armenia authorities develop mechanisms to suppress, ‘recruit’

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: The results of the local elections held on December 5 were mostly unsatisfactory, to put it mildly, for the current authorities.

The thing is that the authorities simply lost in a disgraceful way in some large communities, and even if they collected more votes than all the [other] participants in some [other] communities, it is not possible to secure a majority and form a community government.

According to our sources, a political decision has been made [by the authorities] in connection with all this, and it has been decided to use all possible administrative levers, especially "power," to minimize undesirable scenarios. We have information that the representatives of the authorities have attempted to resort to cooperate and coalition options even with the most improbable [political] forces, but were primarily sharply rejected.

At the same time, they are working with members of various political forces, members of the council of elders, to carryout "recruitment" and that they not vote for the opposition candidate, regardless of the decision of their political force.

In case all this does not work, it has been decided to use [PM Nikol] Pashinyan's favorite mechanism as a means of restraint; that is, in case the elected candidate of an undesirable force or bloc becomes the head of a community, an already previously "made-up" criminal case is filed against him, after which a condition is set to work obediently with the authorities after being elected and not to engage in self-activity.