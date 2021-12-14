MFA spokesman: Armenia also will appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey

Armenia has always been and remains ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the program of the Government of Armenia. Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, stated this when asked by the media
"In this regard, we assess positively the statement of the Foreign Minister of Turkey on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side also will appoint a special representative for the dialogue,” Hunanyan added.