News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
MFA spokesman: Armenia also will appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey
MFA spokesman: Armenia also will appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenia has always been and remains ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the program of the Government of Armenia. Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, stated this when asked by the media

"In this regard, we assess positively the statement of the Foreign Minister of Turkey on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side also will appoint a special representative for the dialogue,” Hunanyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos