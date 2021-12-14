News
Pilgrims, Artsakh residents visit Amaras Monastery, with Russia peacekeepers’ assistance
Pilgrims, Artsakh residents visit Amaras Monastery, with Russia peacekeepers’ assistance
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics


MOSCOW. – The pilgrims and the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have visited the Amaras monastic complex—and with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers. The peacekeepers have ensured the safety of more than 250 pilgrims and locals, the press service of the Russian defense ministry reports.

The pilgrims from Artsakh capital Stepanakert and the settlements adjacent to the monastery arrived in the Martuni region to take part in a church ceremony at Amaras Monastery.

"A day before the service, the staff inspects the complex to neutralize explosive objects," said Yelena Tsarevskaya, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh ensure, on a regular basis, the safety of pilgrims wishing to visit this Armenian sanctuary.

After the end of hostilities as a result of the signing of this ceasefire statement in November 2020, the early medieval Amaras Monastery has ended up very close to the border delimitation line of the two conflicting parties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
