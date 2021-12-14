Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.
In the Belgian capital, Pashinyan will attend the sixth Eastern Partnership summit. Bilateral meetings of the Armenian PM with his European colleagues are also planned on the margins of this event.
Also, the Armenian premier will have a private talk with President Charles Michel of the European Council.
A trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Charles Michel of the European Council, and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan is also planned in Brussels.