Armenia high tech minister, Estonia envoy discuss several opportunities for cooperation

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, on Monday received a delegation led by Estonian Ambassador Riina Kaljurand, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The minister reflected on the successes registered by Estonia in high tech and the Estonian track-record in economic liberalization, and noted that this could be exemplary for Armenia.
Also, Khachaturyan presented to the Estonian envoy the scope of activities of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, highlighting the work done especially in digitalization.
Ambassador Kaljurand, for her part, touched upon the domains of cooperation between the two countries, and expressed readiness to take steps—within her powers—to expand this partnership and identify new opportunities for cooperation.
Also, an agreement was reached to form a working group comprising relevant specialists from both sides, create a roadmap, and develop an action plan.