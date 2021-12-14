161 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 161 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,765 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,845 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 472, the total respective number so far is 326,304, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,136—a drop by 340 from the previous day.

And 5,567 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,456,948 such tests have been performed to date.