Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan

At 6:50pm on Monday, the police department of Kapan, Armenia, received a call informing that a person had been killed in an apartment.
Police officers who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body of the 77-year-old owner of the aforesaid apartment—and with obvious traces of violence.
It was found out that this murder was committed by this woman's 42-year-old son. And at 7:50pm, he was found, brought in to the police station, and detained.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
An investigation is underway.