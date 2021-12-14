News
Tuesday
December 14
News
Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan
Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 6:50pm on Monday, the police department of Kapan, Armenia, received a call informing that a person had been killed in an apartment.

Police officers who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body of the 77-year-old owner of the aforesaid apartment—and with obvious traces of violence.

It was found out that this murder was committed by this woman's 42-year-old son. And at 7:50pm, he was found, brought in to the police station, and detained.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

An investigation is underway.
Հայերեն
