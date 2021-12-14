1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 313 coronavirus tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh, and from which 35 new cases of this disease were confirmed.

At present, 104 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 14 patients are in critical condition while 68 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 28,119 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,538 of them have come back positive.