Armenia parliament majority to reserve right to elect deputy chair of one of committees

At Tuesday’s special meeting, the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia was again unable to elect its deputy chair. Thus, the 14th attempt to elect a deputy chair to this committee also failed.
The parliamentary opposition—represented by the "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions—nominates "Armenia" Faction MP Artur Ghazinyan for this post every time. Ghazinyan himself did not attend today's meeting.
"Last week the ‘Armenia’ Faction did not nominate a new candidate. Thus, according to the NA Rules of Procedure, the right to nominate a candidate will pass to the majority faction. In this case, it is about the ‘Civil Contract’ Faction,” said the chair of this committee, majority faction lawmaker Andranik Kocharyan.
Moreover, he assured that the “Civil Contract” Faction is not in a hurry to cancel and take away from the parliamentary opposition its rights provided by law.