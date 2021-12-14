Fellow soldier arrested for killing Armenia serviceman, wounding 2 others

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues the investigation of the criminal case into the murder of military unit conscript, Private Senik Arzumanyan, and inflicting gunshot wounds to two other conscripts.
The Investigative Committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that a number of essential circumstances of this case have been found out.
Earlier, it was reported that another conscript from the same military unit had been detained on suspicion of Private Arzumanyan's murder.
A criminal charge has been brought against him, and he has been remanded in custody.