Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda

History has shown that when people ignore the will and purpose of the people, they bring the nation to the brink of destruction. The secretary of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, told reporters this Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"It is very obvious that today Turkey and Azerbaijan want to snatch everything from the weakened Armenia, from the [incumbent Armenian] authorities serving their interests. This dangerous trend will lead to the final destruction of our statehood," Minasyan said, referring to the Turkish foreign ministry's statement that a special representative should be appointed from both sides to work on normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations.

"These people [i.e., the serving Armenian authorities] either do not realize or do it so that we constantly end up in the Turkish-Azerbaijani clutches," said the opposition MP.

"Obviously, this will not serve our national goals," he added.

Also, Minasyan asked what kind of neighborly relations can there be without protecting national rights, recognizing the disasters that have befallen the Armenian nation, and eliminating their consequences.

According to the opposition law maker, it is clear that this is not a new process, and he asked why Turkey and Azerbaijan were refusing before the start of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year.

"The destruction of Armenia, Artsakh, the Armenian people is their goal, and they are taking such a step," the MP said.

Asked whether there are matters of renouncing Artsakh's right to self-determination and renouncing the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Minasyan responded that it is obvious what the Turkish preconditions were in order to normalize relations with Armenia.

"They [i.e., Turkey] already consider some of the preconditions neutralized, destroyed. If Armenia gives that agreement, it means that it accepts the neutralization of that precondition. And the precondition is the closing, the elimination of the Artsakh issue," Artsvik Minasyan concluded.