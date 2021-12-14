News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda
Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


History has shown that when people ignore the will and purpose of the people, they bring the nation to the brink of destruction. The secretary of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, told reporters this Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"It is very obvious that today Turkey and Azerbaijan want to snatch everything from the weakened Armenia, from the [incumbent Armenian] authorities serving their interests. This dangerous trend will lead to the final destruction of our statehood," Minasyan said, referring to the Turkish foreign ministry's statement that a special representative should be appointed from both sides to work on normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations.

"These people [i.e., the serving Armenian authorities] either do not realize or do it so that we constantly end up in the Turkish-Azerbaijani clutches," said the opposition MP.

"Obviously, this will not serve our national goals," he added.

Also, Minasyan asked what kind of neighborly relations can there be without protecting national rights, recognizing the disasters that have befallen the Armenian nation, and eliminating their consequences.

According to the opposition law maker, it is clear that this is not a new process, and he asked why Turkey and Azerbaijan were refusing before the start of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year.

"The destruction of Armenia, Artsakh, the Armenian people is their goal, and they are taking such a step," the MP said.

Asked whether there are matters of renouncing Artsakh's right to self-determination and renouncing the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Minasyan responded that it is obvious what the Turkish preconditions were in order to normalize relations with Armenia.

"They [i.e., Turkey] already consider some of the preconditions neutralized, destroyed. If Armenia gives that agreement, it means that it accepts the neutralization of that precondition. And the precondition is the closing, the elimination of the Artsakh issue," Artsvik Minasyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again
The previous session was held about a month ago…
 Armenia NGO head detained
President Narek Samsonyan of the "Civil Consciousness" NGO…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities develop mechanisms to suppress, ‘recruit’
The results of the local elections held on December 5 were mostly unsatisfactory, to put it mildly, for them...
 Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power
He has decided to set up a new committee to prepare amendments to the Constitution…
 Newspaper: What to expect from Armenia parliament special session next week?
It will discuss the draft statement of the National Assembly on the “key issues of [Armenia-Azerbaijan border] demarcation and delimitation
 Special court session to be held on case of imprisoned Armenia opposition MP
And based on the decision of the Constitutional Court…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos