Armenia ruling party MP fails to answer question about price to pay for normalization of ties with Turkey

There is no Turkish corridor. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling Civil Contract Party Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today, commenting on the statements of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Armenia on the willingness to designate special envoys to discuss the actions for normalization of relations.

According to him, the public is assured every day that there are no discussions on a corridor. “There will be discussions on the region within the scope of Armenian-Turkish relations,” he clarified. Kocharyan expressed confidence that Armenian reporters need to serve the official news, even though most of them are serving the statements of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Cavusoglu declared that there is a need to speak to Armenia, and there are people who are designated by Turkey and Armenia. When the name of the person [special envoy of Armenia-ed.] is announced, reporters will have the chance to interview the official and receive answers to questions right from the start of the process,” he assured.

Kocharyan recalled that there was a group set up to discuss the Armenian-Turkish relations during the administration of Foreign Minister Alexander Arzumanyan, but the processes were suspended when the discussions became public.

The member of the ruling party didn’t answer the question whether the price for Armenian-Turkish relations is renunciation of the right of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination and recognition of the Armenian Genocide.