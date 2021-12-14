News
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—was rescheduled Tuesday yet again.

At the beginning of the hearing, presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan informed that Gevorgyan's lawyer Lusine Sahakyan had informed that she was ill and had submitted a relevant medical report.

And Gevorgyan's other attorney, Aleksandr Kochubayev, informed that he was no longer Gevorgyan's representative in court.

Earlier, Armen Gevorgyan had petitioned to the court with a request to get permission to go abroad. The court had asked whether Gevorgyan wanted to discuss this petition now or later. And Gevorgyan had proposed considering it at the next hearing—which now will take place on December 21.

The previous court session on the aforementioned criminal case was held about a month ago.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
