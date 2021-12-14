Armenia ruling power MP questions role of former commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh in releasing of captives

The issue of captives remains the number one issue on our agenda. Andranik Kocharyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the NA, said this Tuesday to reporters.

He noted that as long as there are Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, their issue shall be number one on the agenda during any discussion.

The MP proposed to remove from the domestic agenda the "speculations" about these captives, assuring that this will lead to a calm resolution of this issue.

"We must move forward with the realities Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan noted. We have 'tails' left not only from the first [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] war. They are dealing with the issues of the captives; and if they had not dealt with it, there would have been no return [of captives]. This process is permanent," said the chair of the aforesaid parliamentary committee.

Commenting on a reporter's assertion that Russia is in charge of the return of the captives, Kocharyan responded: "Seriously? Rustam Muradov [i.e., the former commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh] is the official who deals with the issue which is specified as a requirement of the ceasefire statement."

According to him, a new process of intrigue has started in Armenia, and they are hidden cameras in order to maintain continuous tension in domestic politics.

"Representatives of well-known [political] parties do it abroad and transfer [it] here according to their taste; and after that stems the [parliamentary] discussion of an urgent issue," Andranik Kocharyan concluded.