Turkey companies begin ‘taking over’ Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkish companies have begun to "take over" the now Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to Azerbaijani media, companies that have arrived from Turkey have submitted large investment projects to the Azerbaijani government. This was stated by the minister of economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, during the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum being held in Baku.

According to Jabbarov, the Azerbaijani authorities have received 921 applications from local and foreign companies for the implementation of projects in the now Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
