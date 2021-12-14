Armenian advocate: Decision is rendered to detain NGO head and member of 'Armenia' Alliance

A decision has been rendered to detain head of Alternative NGO, member of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance Narek Mantashyan, advocate Alexandr Kochubaev wrote on his Facebook page.
“In accordance with the rules of the genre, the National Security Service had decided to ‘secretly’ detain Narek Mantashyan, probably by ensuring the grounds for arrest, but we successfully led this to failure. We will be at the National Security Service at 2 p.m. This is another request of the government. Let me remind that Narek Mantashyan is charged with waving the Armenian national flag in the government building. Well, we’ll see you in court,” he added.
President of Civil Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan was also detained today.