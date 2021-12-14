News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Bloomberg: Turkey attempting to normalize Armenia relations to please Biden
Bloomberg: Turkey attempting to normalize Armenia relations to please Biden
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey will work to normalize ties with Armenia and start charter flights to its capital city of Yerevan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday, according to state-run TRT TV, Bloomberg reported.

“We will mutually appoint envoys as part of normalization steps with Armenia,” Cavusoglu said during a speech in parliament, adding that Ankara will coordinate its steps with Azerbaijan. “We will start charter flights to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.”

Turkey’s surprise overture is in line with a request by President Joe Biden, who urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an October meeting in Rome to open the country’s border with landlocked Armenia, a senior Turkish official previously told Bloomberg.

Turkey hopes that taking steps to normalize ties with Armenia will help Ankara improve its strained relations with Washington over its purchase of Russia air defenses. After the meeting between Biden and Erdogan, the two countries set up a mechanism to address issues that have poisoned relations between the two NATO allies that share broader security and economic interests.

Erdogan could reap major benefits from any foreign policy move that helps to stabilize the economy as skyrocketing inflation threatens his popularity ahead of the 2023 vote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stoltenberg declares NATO neutrality towards Armenia and Azerbaijan
NATO does not take sides in the situation around Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 NATO Secretary General to meet with Aliyev
NATO’s press service reports that...
 Peskov says US aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to detente in relations Russia
“We have been hearing too much aggressive rhetoric…
 Blinken: NATO does not seek aggression against Russia
“That’s what we very much want to make sure doesn’t happen,” the US Secretary of State noted…
 US virtually completes development of new tactical nuclear gravity bomb B61-12
It is assumed that already in 2022, they will come to replace the outdated versions of these bombs…
 NATO Secretary General: Too early to comment on Turkey's decision to declare 10 countries' envoys 'persona non grata'
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos