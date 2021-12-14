TNI: Can Armenia and Azerbaijan settle differences at Eastern Partnership Summit?

The meeting with Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, and European Council president Charles Michel will also allow the EU to play a role in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace negotiation process, writes The National Interest.

But what does the EU hope to gain from the upcoming summit with Armenia and Azerbaijan? And how can the EU involve itself in the peace talks between these two countries?

First, the EU should continue to provide financial assistance and humanitarian aid to try and resolve the conflict. To date, the EU has provided over EUR 17,000,000 in aid that has contributed to efforts including assisting those displaced by the conflict and rebuilding projects. While this assistance has not ended the war, it has provided essentials like food, clothing, and medical aid, to those affected by the crisis. Future financial aid might also contribute to a post-conflict reconstruction fund, which could be used to rebuild infrastructure destroyed in the conflict.

Second, the EU could provide insight into the peace negotiation process. Turkey and Russia have actively worked with Armenia and Azerbaijan to create and enforce a ceasefire. Turkey has sent observers to the Nagorno-Karabakh region to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Russia has deployed peacekeeping forces. Despite these efforts, the ceasefire continues to be violated.

By involving the EU, the Western organization’s members could field their own peacekeeping mission to help enforce the ceasefire. This peacekeeping force would collaborate with Russia and Turkey to ensure that the violence subsides. The action may also lead to the reintroduction of the Minsk Group’s mediation force in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which, in turn, could result in the demarcation of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Third, the EU should work with Armenia and Azerbaijan in their economic development efforts. The EU could establish a development bank where both countries would become shareholders in this new institution. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development could pledge funds for Armenia and Azerbaijan to rebuild areas affected by the conflict.

Finally, the EU could work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to expand their trade opportunities, which would help boost both of their economies. Earlier this year, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a pact, brokered by Russia, to “develop economic ties and infrastructure” in the Caucasus. European trade networks could also invite these two countries to participate, which could lead to additional economic opportunities in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit presents the EU with an opportunity to join the peace negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Western organization could provide additional humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan, send peacekeepers to the region, and establish new economic opportunities. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not end overnight—it will take time to resolve this crisis—but the EU’s involvement could be an important step in the negotiation process. If President Michel has a productive discussion with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev, then the EU’s interactions with Armenia and Azerbaijan could help end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.