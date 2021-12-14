News
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives Matthias Luttenberg
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives Matthias Luttenberg
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan today received Director for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Matthias Luttenberg and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan congratulated Ambassador Richter on assuming the mission and expressed confidence that his term of office would give new impetus to the Armenian-German relations. “Armenia is concerned about the development of bilateral effective cooperation, and Germany, as OSCE Minsk Group member state, plays an important role in the region, Armenia and Artsakh,” Saghatelyan said. He affirmed that Armenia in a difficult period, and in this context the role of Germany as an EU member state in returning Armenian prisoners of war to the homeland. “We are familiar with the Foreign Minister’s position and the ongoing discussion in the Bundestag on expressing a clear position on the issue of prisoners of war, for which Armenia is grateful,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan underlined.

The incidents taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were touched upon. The deputy parliamentary speaker informed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue the aggression and encroachments against the sovereign territory of Armenia. In this context, the interlocutors emphasized that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not resolved, it shall be settled under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, excluding the use of force or the threat of use of force. “We must not stop making our efforts for resolving the issue through peaceful means,” Matthias Luttenberg stressed.

In his turn, Matthias Luttenberg highly appreciated the current Armenian-German relations, noting that there is great potential for their development in different spheres. According to the guest, the newly formed Bundestag, as well as the Government of Germany are concerned about the rapprochement of the relations with Armenia.

The interlocutors also touched upon other issues of bilateral interest. Ideas were exchanged on the regional problems, demarcation and delimitation, the possible investments, the political issues in Armenia.
