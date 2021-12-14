Israel, Azerbaijan hold security forces drill

Armenia justice minister discusses subjecting judges to disciplinary liability with Venice Commission President

Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is trying to bring opening of regional communications to a standstill

Aliyev declares that checkpoint regimes of Zangezur and Lachin corridors need to match

Armenia's Pashinyan, Charles Michel express hope for effective meeting with Aliyev (PHOTOS)

Earthquake hits 2 km northeast from Armenia's Shorzha, felt in Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush Provinces

Stoltenberg declares NATO neutrality towards Armenia and Azerbaijan

Aliyev and European Council head speak on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, results of trilateral meeting in Sochi

Armenia justice minister attending conference with counterparts of CoE member states in Venice

Armenia's Pashinyan meets with European Council President in Brussels

NEWS.am daily digest: 14.12.21

Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations

Georgia to build road leading to border with Azerbaijan

Armenia Central Bank chief presents forecasts for economic growth in 2021 and 2022

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Azerbaijan opens new military unit on border with Armenia

TNI: Can Armenia and Azerbaijan settle differences at Eastern Partnership Summit?

Armenia Central Bank: National currency increasing in value

Armenia ex-FM on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Central Bank chief: 12-month normal inflation in Armenia has increased to 8.4%

Meeting of Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev is taking place in Brussels

Dollar drops considerably in Armenia

Ruling force MP: Establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey is in Armenia's state interests

Armenia ex-foreign minister: Current objective of Co-Chairs of Minsk Group is to prove their viability

Armenia PM arrives in Brussels, to hold meetings with Charles Michel, Ilham Aliyev and European counterparts

Lawyer: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Bloc member detained

Armenia ruling party MP fails to answer question about price to pay for normalization of ties with Turkey

Bloomberg: Turkey attempting to normalize Armenia relations to please Biden

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files cassation appeal under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials

Turkey companies begin ‘taking over’ Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh

Armenia ruling power MP questions role of former commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh in releasing of captives

Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda

Armenian advocate: Decision is rendered to detain NGO head and member of 'Armenia' Alliance

Armenia President, EU ambassador confer on regional security

Fellow soldier arrested for killing Armenia serviceman, wounding 2 others

Armenia high tech minister, Estonia envoy discuss several opportunities for cooperation

Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point

Armenia parliament majority to reserve right to elect deputy chair of one of committees

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again

Armenia NGO head detained

161 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Pilgrims, Artsakh residents visit Amaras Monastery, with Russia peacekeepers’ assistance

MFA spokesman: Armenia also will appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey

Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Newspaper: Armenia authorities develop mechanisms to suppress, ‘recruit’

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power

Armenia famous singer turns herself in to police

Ex-deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian National Airlines CJSC is registered

Australia and South Korea sign $680,000,000-dollar defense deal

US, North Korea, South Korea and China agree to end Korean War

Turkish FM: Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys to discuss normalization of relations

Why did the police summon Armenia ex-MP Ruben Hakobyan?

Yerevan Municipality spokesperson: Director of city's bus operating company resigns

Lukashenko thanks Erdogan for Turkey's principled stance on Belarus

Russian and Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA situation

NATO Secretary General to meet with Aliyev

Turkish man arrested for throwing Erdogan's portrait on the ground

Tractor that remained in Karabakh's Amaras after Azerbaijani shootings removed through Russian mediation

Georgia MFA is discontent with showing of Georgian national flag at '3+3' regional format meeting in Moscow

Armenia PM's Chief of Staff, France Ambassador discuss strengthening of trade-economic relations

Iran, Turkmenistan stress measures to strengthen transit ties

Iran's and Saudi Arabia's representatives hold security meeting in Amman

NEWS.am daily digest: 13.12.21

Armenia Constitutional Court president receives France Ambassador

55-year-old Yerevan pedestrian run over by 21-year-old with moped, hospitalized

Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister has new deputy

Armenia Prosecutor General attending Conference of States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption

Armenia President receives head of Higher Presidential Committee of Churches Affairs in Palestine

Joining up for Green Future: British Embassy and HSBC Bank Armenia promoting sustainability in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition demand for parliament speaker’s resignation is attempt to collect dividends

Armenian Zartonk political party issues statement on apprehension of 3 members

Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia

Charles Michel to hold trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan Presidents in Brussels on Dec. 14

Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: Armenian parliamentary speaker elections were unlawful

Tovmasyan Foundation: Christmas fair is held

Ruling party MP: Armenian POWs' issue is an exclusively speculative one for opposition 'Armenia' Faction

Armenia Armavir Province deputy governor sacked

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German MFA official Matthias Luttenberg

Armenia representative at ECHR considers International Court of Justice decision on December 7 a victory

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting Yerevan judge to disciplinary liability

Ambassador to Armenia on Russia peacekeepers’ indefinite presence in Artsakh: Life will show

'With Honor' Faction MP: We will definitely vote in favor of draft for Armenia Parliament Speaker's resignation

Armenia ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan's health condition is stable

Armenia PM attends reopening of high school in Vagharshapat

Armenia representative at ECHR: Work on captives’ return from Azerbaijan continues

Armenia opposition MP: It is necessary to urgently solve issue of opening of aid station in Shurnukh

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: Parliamentary speaker is making statements that pose danger to foreign policy

Russia envoy to Armenia: ‘3+3’ format should have positive impact on relations between regional countries

Armenia ambassador presents her letter of credence to Cuba President

Armenia parliament opposition plans to nominate candidate for new speaker of legislature

Biden announces natural disaster in Kentucky

Armenia President, France ambassador discuss agenda of bilateral relations

Russia diplomat: Armenia is one of important countries in New Generation program

Armenia official, France envoy outline priority domains of economic cooperation between 2 countries in 2022

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

Armenia PM visiting Etchmiadzin, police carrying out intensified service

Yerevan holding New Generation 2021 forum