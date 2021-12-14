Ruling force MP: Establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey is in Armenia's state interests

Armenia's position has always been that we are ready to start relations with Turkey without any preconditions. Eduard Aghajanyan, a member of the majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, told reporters this Tuesday at the NA.
"The Armenian side does not give up anything. It is about putting a start to diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey. This does not mean at all that Armenia is giving up its key and state interests. On the contrary, we are convinced that establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey is in Armenia's state interests," Aghajanyan said.
He added that both Armenia and Turkey will benefit from the normalization of their bilateral relations.
"We know that relations with Turkey have been difficult for the last 30 years and, in fact, this process has always been aborted by Turkey itself. Turkey has always set a precondition. In this context, it is logical that Armenia puts forward the thesis that the beginning of these relations should be without any preconditions," Aghajanyan stressed.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Monday that special representatives will be appointed to normalize relations between Turkey and Armenia.
And the Armenian foreign ministry responded that Armenia will appoint a special representative for the dialogue towards normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions.
Eduard Aghajanyan said that it has not been decided yet as to who will be the representative of Armenia in this dialogue.