Armenia ex-FM on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
I don’t think there will be any major change. This is what former Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian told reporters at Yerevan State University today, responding to the question what he expects from the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels today.

Aivazian stated that even though it’s always good to be in dialogue, it has become clear that the agreements reached aren’t observed after the talks.

“Very often we have witnessed that the situation has escalated,” Aivazian said and voiced hope that this will be yet another meeting that may help make some progress, especially with respect to the solutions to humanitarian issues.

The meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in Brussels on Dec. 15.
