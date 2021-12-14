Armenia PM arrives in Brussels, to hold meetings with Charles Michel, Ilham Aliyev and European counterparts

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Brussels on a working visit.
Today the head of government will hold personal talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel, after which he is scheduled to hold a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
On Dec. 15, Pashinyan will attend the sixth Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels. During the visit, he will hold bilateral meetings with his European counterparts.