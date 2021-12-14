News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Armenia ex-foreign minister: Current objective of Co-Chairs of Minsk Group is to prove their viability
Armenia ex-foreign minister: Current objective of Co-Chairs of Minsk Group is to prove their viability
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


If you have followed the statements by the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group starting from December 2020, you can surely see that the Co-Chairs, as well as a number of Armenia’s international partners say the Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains unresolved, unlike the statements made by Baku and Ankara. This is what former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian told reporters at Yerevan State University today, touching upon the question about how he pictures the work of the Minsk Group and how it is possible to bring Azerbaijan to the negotiating table.

“I follow the statements and see that today the Co-Chairs are first and foremost placing emphasis on the solutions to humanitarian issues, and in the recent statement, there was something new, that is, delimitation and demarcation. The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is mentioned only at the end of the statement, with a statement on the well-known principles and elements. I am certain that Armenian diplomacy will continue to be involved constructively and, at some point, the Co-Chairs will be able to visit the region because today they have an objective to prove their viability,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Russian mediation on Karabakh settlement is welcomed by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
His remarks came during the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers...
 Mirzoyan and Blinken discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict
The two sides noted with satisfaction the current level of political dialogue...
 Armenia PM receives representatives of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavar, Karabakh conflict touched upon
The developments unfolding in the...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker touches upon need for Karabakh conflict settlement at IPU Assembly
Touching upon the 44-day war that...
 Armenia FM stresses importance of addressable response to Azerbaijan's actions during talk with Greek counterpart
The Armenian foreign minister also...
 Lavrov, Shoygu discuss situation in Karabakh with French counterparts
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs also reports...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos