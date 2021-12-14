Armenia ex-foreign minister: Current objective of Co-Chairs of Minsk Group is to prove their viability

If you have followed the statements by the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group starting from December 2020, you can surely see that the Co-Chairs, as well as a number of Armenia’s international partners say the Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains unresolved, unlike the statements made by Baku and Ankara. This is what former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian told reporters at Yerevan State University today, touching upon the question about how he pictures the work of the Minsk Group and how it is possible to bring Azerbaijan to the negotiating table.
“I follow the statements and see that today the Co-Chairs are first and foremost placing emphasis on the solutions to humanitarian issues, and in the recent statement, there was something new, that is, delimitation and demarcation. The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is mentioned only at the end of the statement, with a statement on the well-known principles and elements. I am certain that Armenian diplomacy will continue to be involved constructively and, at some point, the Co-Chairs will be able to visit the region because today they have an objective to prove their viability,” he said.