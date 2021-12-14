Georgia to build road leading to border with Azerbaijan

Georgia is launching construction of the Tbilisi-Sagarejo highway, which will link the capital of Georgia to Kakheti, the Roads Department at the Ministry of Regional Development of Georgia reports.
The Tbilisi-Sagarejo road is a part of the transit corridor leading to the northwestern region of Azerbaijan. The intensity of traffic grows significantly in this sector, and this road passes through densely populated villages and cities, including Vaziani, sartichala, Ninotsminda and Sagarejo.
“Construction of the new road will significantly increase traffic safety and reduce the time for travel. The project will help provide assistance to the development of agriculture and tourism in Kakheti and increase competitiveness of the transit corridors passing through Georgian territory,” the press release of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reads.
The project will be funded from the state budget, and the design works were carried out by highly qualified companies of Australia and the United States, with the support of the World Bank.