NEWS.am daily digest: 14.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 14.12.21:

At around 7:30pm on Friday, Private Senik Arzumanyan (born in 2002), a conscript, sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit in the southern part of Armenia, and according to preliminary data, from shots fired by a fellow soldier, the Armenian defense ministry reported.

Two other servicemen have been wounded, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to completely determine the circumstances of this incident.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.

In the Belgian capital, Pashinyan will attend the sixth Eastern Partnership summit. Bilateral meetings of the Armenian PM with his European colleagues are also planned on the margins of this event.

Also, the Armenian premier will have a private talk with President Charles Michel of the European Council.

A trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Charles Michel of the European Council, and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan is also planned in Brussels.

Armenia has always been and remains ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the program of the Government of Armenia. Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, stated this when asked by the media

"In this regard, we assess positively the statement of the Foreign Minister of Turkey on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side also will appoint a special representative for the dialogue,” Hunanyan added.

Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys who will discuss the steps to take for normalization of relations. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said today, adding that the countries will resume charter flights to and from Istanbul and Yerevan, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a discussion on the budget of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in parliament, Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Azerbaijan will coordinate the actions for normalization of relations with Armenia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is discontent with the fact that the Georgian national flag was shown at the meeting of the ‘3+3’ regional format in Moscow on Dec. 10.

The Georgian MFA adds that it has responded to this through relevant diplomatic channels.

The first meeting of the ‘3+3’ regional format was held in Moscow on Dec. 10. Among the participants were the delegations of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, headed by the Deputy Foreign Ministers. Earlier, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that Georgia will not be represented at the meeting.

As of Tuesday morning, 161 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,765 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,845 cases.