Dollar drops considerably in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 488.45/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by 6.22 Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 552 (down by AMD 5.44), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 645.88 (down by AMD 9.26), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.64 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 348.94, AMD 28,075.67 and AMD 14,683.27, respectively.