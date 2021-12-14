News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Central Bank chief: 12-month normal inflation in Armenia has increased to 8.4%
Central Bank chief: 12-month normal inflation in Armenia has increased to 8.4%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In November, after the stable situation of the previous months, the 12-month normal inflation increased to 8.4%, and the 12-month inflation—to 9.6% in Armenia. Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Martin Galstyan, told this to a press conference Tuesday.

According to him, inflation in Armenia was 1.7% in November, whereas in November last year this figure was 1.3%. According to him, the foreign sector will strengthen the inflationary impact on the Armenian economy.

"Economic activity in Armenia is estimated to be lower than was expected. This is mainly due to the slowdown in the rate of growth in agriculture and industry. Nevertheless, the positive dynamics of demand is maintained, which is assisted by the impact of external demand because of the higher-than-expected rates in tourism," Galstyan said.

He explained that the refinancing rate in Armenia has increased to 7.75%—and taking into account the considerable increase in external inflationary impacts.

"It is predicted that in such conditions the 12-month inflation [in Armenia] will gradually decrease, approaching the target 4% and stabilizing around that indicator," the CBA chief concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations
According to him, the mortality rate...
 Armenia Central Bank: National currency increasing in value
As per the Bank governor, the exchange rate is impacted by a number of factors that are conditioned by supply and demand…
 Joining up for Green Future: British Embassy and HSBC Bank Armenia promoting sustainability in Armenia (PHOTOS)
In his welcoming remarks British Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher mentioned...
 The book “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman was translated and published on the initiative of Ardshinbank
“About a year ago…
 EU fines four major banks totaling $390 million
HSBC was fined nearly $200 million, while Credit Suisse…
 Ardshinbank named the Best Bank of the Year by The Banker international magazine
The award given by this authoritative magazine is another acknowledgement of our successful strategy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos