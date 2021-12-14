Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev.
As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, after exchanging greetings, Simonyan congratulated the Ambassador on Independence Day, which Kazakhstan will be celebrating soon. The parliamentary speaker attached importance to the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the bilateral format and within international parliamentary organizations.
The parties touched upon the cooperation between the two countries within the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Interparliamentary Union and the Eurasian Economic Union. They also discussed the post-war situation and particularly touched upon the return of Armenian prisoners of war and captives by Azerbaijan.
The parliamentary speaker and the Kazakh Ambassador attached importance to the role of the Armenian community in the strengthening of Armenian-Kazakh relations.