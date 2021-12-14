Israel, Azerbaijan hold security forces drill

Armenia justice minister discusses subjecting judges to disciplinary liability with Venice Commission President

Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is trying to bring opening of regional communications to a standstill

Aliyev declares that checkpoint regimes of Zangezur and Lachin corridors need to match

Armenia's Pashinyan, Charles Michel express hope for effective meeting with Aliyev (PHOTOS)

Earthquake hits 2 km northeast from Armenia's Shorzha, felt in Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush Provinces

Stoltenberg declares NATO neutrality towards Armenia and Azerbaijan

Aliyev and European Council head speak on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, results of trilateral meeting in Sochi

Armenia justice minister attending conference with counterparts of CoE member states in Venice

Armenia's Pashinyan meets with European Council President in Brussels

NEWS.am daily digest: 14.12.21

Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations

Georgia to build road leading to border with Azerbaijan

Armenia Central Bank chief presents forecasts for economic growth in 2021 and 2022

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Azerbaijan opens new military unit on border with Armenia

TNI: Can Armenia and Azerbaijan settle differences at Eastern Partnership Summit?

Armenia Central Bank: National currency increasing in value

Armenia ex-FM on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Central Bank chief: 12-month normal inflation in Armenia has increased to 8.4%

Meeting of Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev is taking place in Brussels

Dollar drops considerably in Armenia

Ruling force MP: Establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey is in Armenia's state interests

Armenia ex-foreign minister: Current objective of Co-Chairs of Minsk Group is to prove their viability

Armenia PM arrives in Brussels, to hold meetings with Charles Michel, Ilham Aliyev and European counterparts

Lawyer: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Bloc member detained

Armenia ruling party MP fails to answer question about price to pay for normalization of ties with Turkey

People forget I am Armenian too: Kim Kardashian responded to blackfishing accusations

Bloomberg: Turkey attempting to normalize Armenia relations to please Biden

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files cassation appeal under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials

Turkey companies begin ‘taking over’ Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh

Kim Kardashian's documents on divorce leaked

Armenia ruling power MP questions role of former commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh in releasing of captives

Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda

Armenian advocate: Decision is rendered to detain NGO head and member of 'Armenia' Alliance

Home Alone star accused of violence

Armenia President, EU ambassador confer on regional security

Fellow soldier arrested for killing Armenia serviceman, wounding 2 others

Armenia high tech minister, Estonia envoy discuss several opportunities for cooperation

Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point

Armenia parliament majority to reserve right to elect deputy chair of one of committees

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again

Peloton reshoots finale of Sex and the City sequel first episode

Armenia NGO head detained

Junior Eurovision 2021: Malena, representing Armenia, will perform for the ninth time

Kim Kardashian passes baby bar exam

161 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Pilgrims, Artsakh residents visit Amaras Monastery, with Russia peacekeepers’ assistance

MFA spokesman: Armenia also will appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey

Fan tries to propose to Kylie Jenner but is arrested

Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Newspaper: Armenia authorities develop mechanisms to suppress, ‘recruit’

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power

Which foods are good for thyroid gland?

Armenia famous singer turns herself in to police

Ex-deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian National Airlines CJSC is registered

La Liga: Cadiz play draw without Haroyan

Serie A: Roma, Mkhitaryan win

Australia and South Korea sign $680,000,000-dollar defense deal

US, North Korea, South Korea and China agree to end Korean War

Turkish FM: Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys to discuss normalization of relations

Why did the police summon Armenia ex-MP Ruben Hakobyan?

Yerevan Municipality spokesperson: Director of city's bus operating company resigns

Lukashenko thanks Erdogan for Turkey's principled stance on Belarus

Russian and Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA situation

NATO Secretary General to meet with Aliyev

Turkish man arrested for throwing Erdogan's portrait on the ground

Tractor that remained in Karabakh's Amaras after Azerbaijani shootings removed through Russian mediation

Georgia MFA is discontent with showing of Georgian national flag at '3+3' regional format meeting in Moscow

Armenia PM's Chief of Staff, France Ambassador discuss strengthening of trade-economic relations

Emma Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, isolated in Abu Dhabi

Iran, Turkmenistan stress measures to strengthen transit ties

Iran's and Saudi Arabia's representatives hold security meeting in Amman

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala receives wrist fracture

NEWS.am daily digest: 13.12.21

Armenia Constitutional Court president receives France Ambassador

55-year-old Yerevan pedestrian run over by 21-year-old with moped, hospitalized

Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister has new deputy

Armenia Prosecutor General attending Conference of States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption

Armenia President receives head of Higher Presidential Committee of Churches Affairs in Palestine

Joining up for Green Future: British Embassy and HSBC Bank Armenia promoting sustainability in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition demand for parliament speaker’s resignation is attempt to collect dividends

Men vaccinated more against coronavirus than women in Armenia

Armenian Zartonk political party issues statement on apprehension of 3 members

Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia

Travis Scott to miss Coachella 2022

Charles Michel to hold trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan Presidents in Brussels on Dec. 14

Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: Armenian parliamentary speaker elections were unlawful

Tovmasyan Foundation: Christmas fair is held

Ruling party MP: Armenian POWs' issue is an exclusively speculative one for opposition 'Armenia' Faction

Armenia Armavir Province deputy governor sacked

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German MFA official Matthias Luttenberg

Armenia representative at ECHR considers International Court of Justice decision on December 7 a victory

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting Yerevan judge to disciplinary liability

Prince Charles and Camilla’s strange Christmas postcard

Ambassador to Armenia on Russia peacekeepers’ indefinite presence in Artsakh: Life will show

'With Honor' Faction MP: We will definitely vote in favor of draft for Armenia Parliament Speaker's resignation