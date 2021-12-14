Armenia justice minister attending conference with counterparts of CoE member states in Venice

Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan on Dec. 13-14 attended the Conference of Ministers of Justice of member states of the Council of Europe (CoE) under the title “Crime and Criminal Justice: The Role of Rehabilitative Justice in Europe” in Venice, Italy.

As reported the Ministry of Justice, the minister delivered a speech in which he expressed gratitude to Italy and the Secretariat of the Council of Europe for hosting the event and stated that this platform of the CoE serves as a good opportunity to discuss the issues for identifying the current issues in the justice sector, as well as for introducing the necessary mechanisms and toolkits.

Taking into consideration the course of the forum, the justice minister touched upon the course of reforms that Armenia is implementing in the justice sector and emphasized that the sector-specific reforms imply a transition from the traditional ideology of imprisonment to the ideology of re-socialization and rehabilitative justice, the essence of which is to achieve the goals of punishment through alternative measures for imprisonment.