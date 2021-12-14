News
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, results of trilateral meeting in Sochi
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, results of trilateral meeting in Sochi
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of the French side, Vladimir Putin held phone talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron, as reported on the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian and French presidents discussed the state of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Putin presented the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Sochi on Nov. 26 and talked about the measures that are being taken in the region for maintenance of the ceasefire regime, the return of refugees and the restoration of trade-economic and transport relations.

The interlocutors voiced hope that the meeting of the leaders of EU structures on Dec. 15 with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will also be helpful and supported the expediency of intensification of the efforts with respect to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, US, France).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
