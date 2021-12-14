News
Aliyev and European Council head speak on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the head of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the issues of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

The meeting noted the support of the European Union for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. During the conversation, issues of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed, an exchange of views on the opening of communications, humanitarian issues took place, the message says.

Aliyev is on a working visit to Brussels to participate in the Eastern Partnership summit, which will be held on December 15. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of the head of the European Council Charles Michel.
