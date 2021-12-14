News
Newspaper: 3 sections of highway to Armenia's Voskepar will be on Azerbaijani border, alternative roads to be built
Newspaper: 3 sections of highway to Armenia's Voskepar will be on Azerbaijani border, alternative roads to be built
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of the demarcation and delimitation to be carried out by Armenia and Azerbaijan, new bypasses will be built in Tavush Province.

According to Pastinfo newspaper, the Armenian authorities are planning to build alternative roads in a few sectors of the road leading to the bordering Voskepar village of Tavush Province, as well as the Armenia-Georgia interstate road passing by the village. The new road will link a few villages to Baghanis.

The M-16 highway, according to Google Maps, crosses the Azerbaijani border from a few sectors, and since the Armenian authorities are demarcating with Google Maps, there is an initial decision to build a nearly 12 km road.

Based on the map, the highway will cross the allegedly new border with Azerbaijan in nearly three sectors, including the Tsaghkavan-Kirants road, the road from Kirants village to Voskepar and the road leading from Voskepar to Baghanis.

According to preliminary discussions, construction of the new alternative road will be launched in Tsaghkavan and will pass through Kirants and Voskepar and reach Baghanis.

Voskepar will remain a bordering village, with certain territorial concessions. It’s no secret that Russian soldiers set up a turnpike in the bordering Voskepar village of Tavush Province in August of this year. According to reports, the road on which the peacekeepers are standing will be considered an Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
