News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.45
EUR
552
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Aliyev declares that checkpoint regimes of Zangezur and Lachin corridors need to match
Aliyev declares that checkpoint regimes of Zangezur and Lachin corridors need to match
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that the checkpoint regimes in the Zangezur and Lachin corridors between Azerbaijan and Armenia need to match.

“As far as the legal aspect of the checkpoint regime of the Zangezur corridor is concerned, it needs to be fully similar to the regime of the Lachin corridor. The trilateral statement (statement of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020) clearly states that Azerbaijan shall ensure the safe and unobstructed link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and Armenia shall ensure the safe and unobstructed link between Azerbaijan and the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan,” Aliyev said during a press conference following talks with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is trying to bring opening of regional communications to a standstill
Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev...
 Armenia's Pashinyan, Charles Michel express hope for effective meeting with Aliyev (PHOTOS)
The sides stressed the importance of the...
 Stoltenberg declares NATO neutrality towards Armenia and Azerbaijan
NATO does not take sides in the situation around Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 Aliyev and European Council head speak on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia
The meeting noted the support of the European Union...
 Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, results of trilateral meeting in Sochi
The interlocutors voiced hope that...
 Azerbaijan opens new military unit on border with Armenia
There are already 19 military units and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos