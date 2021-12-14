Aliyev declares that checkpoint regimes of Zangezur and Lachin corridors need to match

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that the checkpoint regimes in the Zangezur and Lachin corridors between Azerbaijan and Armenia need to match.
“As far as the legal aspect of the checkpoint regime of the Zangezur corridor is concerned, it needs to be fully similar to the regime of the Lachin corridor. The trilateral statement (statement of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020) clearly states that Azerbaijan shall ensure the safe and unobstructed link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and Armenia shall ensure the safe and unobstructed link between Azerbaijan and the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan,” Aliyev said during a press conference following talks with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.