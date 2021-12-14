News
Show news feed
Earthquake hits 2 km northeast from Armenia's Shorzha, felt in Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush Provinces
Earthquake hits 2 km northeast from Armenia's Shorzha, felt in Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush Provinces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On December 14, at 19:31 p.m. Armenia time, the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded a 3.4-magnitude earthquake 2 kilometers northeast from Shorzha village, with a 10 km depth of the hotbed, with a 40.51o northern latitude and 45.29o eastern longitude, the press release of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reads.

The force of the underground shock in the epicenter was 4-5 points.

The earthquake was felt in the Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush Provinces — Shorzha, Artanish, Drakhtik, Haghartsin and Gandzakar villages (with 3-4-point magnitude), Ijevan, Tchambarak, Hrazdan and Gavar cities (with 3-point magnitude) and Sevan and Abovyan cities (with a 2-3-point magnitude).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
