Armenia justice minister discusses subjecting judges to disciplinary liability with Venice Commission President

Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan had a meeting with President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio in Italy on Tuesday.

As reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, the additional opportunities for vetting of the judiciary within the scope of the existing Constitution and subjecting judges to disciplinary liability by law were discussed during the meeting.

The justice minister presented the course of implementation of constitutional reforms in Armenia, noting that the Ministry of Justice has developed a package of laws on setting up a new Commission for Constitutional Reforms and ensuring the Commission’s activities which will also be presented to the Venice Commission for an opinion.

During the meeting, Andreasyan presented the current humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh that emerged as a result of the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the gross violations of the Geneva Convention on Treatment of Prisoners of War on the part of Azerbaijan, as well as the evidence attesting to the tortures, cruel and inhumane treatment against the prisoners of war.

Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan on Dec. 13-14 attended the Forum of Justice Ministers of Member States of the Council of Europe under the title “Crime and Criminal Justice: The Role of Rehabilitative Justice in Europe” in Venice, Italy.