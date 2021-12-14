Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is trying to bring opening of regional communications to a standstill

Azerbaijan is trying to bring the opening of regional communications to a standstill. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is currently in Brussels, wrote on his Facebook page.
“The attempts of the President of Azerbaijan to draw parallels between the opening of regional communications with the Lachin corridor have nothing to do with the discussions that have been held and the statements that have been made to this day, and those attempts are unacceptable for Armenia.
I will clearly express this stance during the trilateral meeting scheduled to take place today,” he added.
Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had declared that the checkpoint regime of the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’ between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the checkpoint regime of the Lachin corridor need to match.
“As far as the legal aspect of the checkpoint regime of the Zangezur corridor is concerned, it needs to be fully similar to the regime of the Lachin corridor. The trilateral statement (statement of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020) clearly states that Azerbaijan shall ensure the safe and unobstructed link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and Armenia shall ensure the safe and unobstructed link between Azerbaijan and the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan,” Aliyev said during a press conference following talks with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.