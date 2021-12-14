Armenia President sends congratulatory message to Iran's Ebrahim Raisi on occasion of his birthday

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of his birthday, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The President’s message particularly states the following: “Your Excellency, I cordially congratulate you and convey my best wishes to you on your birthday.
I am certain that our neighbor and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran will achieve significant successes in terms of economic advancement and ensuring of welfare thanks to your experience and skillful management.
I must state with satisfaction that Armenia and Iran are consistent with the development of the multilayered interstate relations. Our countries are linked by close friendship, and I welcome the fact that the bilateral ties are being expanded in various sectors.
Armenia attaches importance to bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Iran which is a major condition for ensuring prosperity of our countries and security and stability in the region.
I fully hope that in the near future we have the opportunity to meet and talk about various issues related to regional, international and bilateral partnership which will unquestionably contribute to the positive dynamics of the development of relations,” the message reads.