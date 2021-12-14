Armenia Ombudsman: We visited Armenian soldiers arrested after returning from Azerbaijani captivity

By my assignment, today visits were paid to the servicemen of Armenia who were arrested after they returned to Armenia from captivity in Azerbaijan. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“Personal talks were held with them at Armavir and Nubarashen Penitentiary Institutions, documents, as well as the state of protection of their rights, starting from the moment that they were captured, were explored.
A little while ago, we summed up the visits, based on the results of which necessary letters will be addressed to the relevant state bodies. Other necessary steps will be taken,” Tatoyan informed.