Karabakh State Minister: Lachin corridor can't be under any kind of control of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Lachin corridor can’t be under any kind of control of Azerbaijan, and this issue has nothing to do with the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is what State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan tweeted in response to Ilham Aliyev’s statement that if communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is under Armenia’s control, the Lachin control needs to be under Azerbaijan’s control.

“Lachin corridor cannot be under any kind of control of Azerbaijan and that issue has no connection with opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Artsakh/Karabakh must have direct and uncontrolled common border with Armenia, and our occupied territories must be returned,” Beglaryan tweeted.
