Yerevan court examining National Security Service's motion to arrest opposition 'Armenia' Alliance member (LIVE)

A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction is currently examining the motion of an investigator of the National Security Service to arrest leader of Alternative NGO, member of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance Narek Mantashyan.
Mantashyan doesn’t accept the charge brought against him and has labeled it as political persecution against him.
The member of the political opposition is charged with committing robbery in particularly large amounts in the government building on the night of November 9, 2020.