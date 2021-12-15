Armenia delegation thwarts Azerbaijan anti-Armenian event at session of UN Convention against Corruption

During the 9th session of the UN Convention against Corruption, held on December 13-17 in Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), the Azerbaijani delegation decided to abuse the platform and, instead of touching upon the manifestations of rampant corruption in their own country, began to discredit Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and Armenian organizations and individuals of the diaspora.

Armenpress reports that the purpose of the event, entitled "Misuse of fund raising activities for corruption and related criminal purposes" and organized by the Azerbaijani delegation, was to label Armenian organizations as institutions funding terrorism and to present the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination as separatism and terrorism.

In order to give legitimacy to the event, the Azerbaijani delegation had decided to use the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in its political speculations, inviting UNODC representatives to take part in the thematic discussion as speakers. In addition, without permission from the UNODC Secretariat, Azerbaijan had used this organization’s logo on the event materials to try to create the impression that UNODC and the 9th session of the UN Convention against Corruption are co-organizers of this event.

But the Armenian delegation—headed by Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan of Armenia—attending the meeting took a number of steps to counter this Azerbaijani propaganda. In particular, at the request of the Armenian delegation, the UNODC Secretariat demanded that the Azerbaijani delegation remove the logos of the UNODC and from all documents related to this Azerbaijani event. In addition, at the request of the Armenian delegation, the UNODC expert, who was supposed to speak at the thematic discussion, stated that the UNODC Secretariat usually provides speakers for relevant events at the request of the participating countries. He also stressed that the presence of the Secretariat at the event in no way means that UNODC endorses any speeches or announcements made during the event. Asking to record his statement in the final document of this event, he left the platform and the sessions’ hall.

After the speeches of the other speakers invited to the event, a member of the Armenian delegation, Consul of Armenia in Egypt Rafayel Movsessian took the floor, strongly criticized the anti-Armenian event organized by Azerbaijan, and demanded that Azerbaijan stop hate propaganda against famous Armenian organizations and figures who tried to draw the attention of the international community to the violence against the civilian population of Artsakh, crimes against humanity, violations of international humanitarian law, the destruction of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage during the war in 2020, and the humanitarian crisis created as a result of the aggression of Azerbaijan. He reminded Azerbaijan of the December 7 decision of the UN International Court of Justice on interim measures on Azerbaijan, which requires Azerbaijan to take steps to stop propaganda of racial hatred and discrimination, including by officials and state institutions, against persons of Armenian descent.

A very limited number of foreigners physically participated in the meeting, and they left the sessions’ hall immediately after the speech of the Armenian delegation.