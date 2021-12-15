News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 15
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
European Council chief: EU will provide expert mission/consultative group to help border delimitation, demarcation
European Council chief: EU will provide expert mission/consultative group to help border delimitation, demarcation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The EU will make available an expert mission/consultative group to support the border delimitation and demarcation issues by providing technical assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is noted in the statement released by President Charles Michel of the European Council following his trilateral meeting in Brussels with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

“President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan agreed that in the context of the planned launch of negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, further tangible steps will need to be taken to reduce tensions on the ground to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the talks. President Michel called on both Yerevan and Baku to actively engage in good faith and to work towards de-escalation. He stressed that ensuring the appropriate distancing of forces is an essential element of incident prevention,” also notes the aforesaid statement’s section on the matter of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Legislature vice-speaker from opposition: Secret agreements can lead to new capitulation of Armenia
Saghatelyan noted that he expects nothing good from the meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Taghavard village residents to visit their community cemetery
The cemetery came under Azerbaijani control after the 2020 war…
 Opposition 'Armenia' Faction head: No need to be afraid of Turkey and Azerbaijan, but there are risks and dangers
Of course, there is no need to be...
 Armenia justice minister tells CoE Secretary General about violations of international law against Armenian POWs
At the end of the meeting, the minister also...
 Macron, Putin discuss avenues to resolve Karabakh conflict
The two leaders had a telephonic conversation…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders hold private talk as well in Brussels
The President of the European Council had left them alone for a moment…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos