European Council chief: EU will provide expert mission/consultative group to help border delimitation, demarcation

The EU will make available an expert mission/consultative group to support the border delimitation and demarcation issues by providing technical assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is noted in the statement released by President Charles Michel of the European Council following his trilateral meeting in Brussels with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

“President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan agreed that in the context of the planned launch of negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, further tangible steps will need to be taken to reduce tensions on the ground to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the talks. President Michel called on both Yerevan and Baku to actively engage in good faith and to work towards de-escalation. He stressed that ensuring the appropriate distancing of forces is an essential element of incident prevention,” also notes the aforesaid statement’s section on the matter of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.